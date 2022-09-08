Canada has added another opponent to its pre-World Cup tune-up schedule.

Announced on Wednesday evening, Canada will be taking on Japan at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, November 17.

It’s the third (and at this stage, most likely final) tune-up match ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Canada, who is set to play Qatar and Uruguay on September 23 and September 27, respectively. The Canadians will take on host Qatar in Vienna, Austria, while playing Uruguay in Bratislava, Slovakia, four days later.

“With an eight-week gap between our September matches and our first match at the FIFA World Cup, it is important for our players to experience that level of international intensity with our pre-tournament match against Japan,” said John Herdman, head coach of the men’s national team. “Japan have consistently progressed from the group stage at recent FIFA World Cups, so it will be a good test for the group.”

Canada has fallen to Japan twice in two meetings, a 3-0 loss in 2011 and a 2-1 loss in 2013. Their lone match against Uruguay came in 1986, where they lost 3-1 in a pre-World Cup friendly prior to their only other appearance on the world’s biggest stage. Canada has never faced Qatar.

Full Canada World Cup schedule:

Qatar*, September 23, TBD

Uruguay*, September 27, TBD

Japan*, November 17, TBD

Belgium, November 23, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET

Croatia, November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET

Morocco, December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET

*Pre-tournament

