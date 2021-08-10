Canada extends ban on direct flights from India until late September

Canada’s federal government announced Tuesday morning that it’s extending the ban on direct flights from India until September 21.

Flights from India were initially banned on April 22 due to a huge resurgence of COVID-19 there. On Tuesday, Canada said it was extending the ban on flights landing from India over the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections.

Travellers trying to get to Canada from India can take a connecting flight, but they must have a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the third country before continuing to Canada.

“While Canada continues to trend in the right direction, the epidemiological situation and vaccination coverage is not the same around the world. The Government of Canada continues to advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada,” the government said in a news release.

It also added it’s working with the Indian government to allow flights again as soon as COVID-19 conditions permit.