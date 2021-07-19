Canada extending ban on flights from India until August

The Government of Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India for another month.

During a press conference on July 19, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced that the measure will now be in place until August 21.

“While progress is being made, the situation in India is still very serious,” Alghabra said.

“This extension…will best protect Canadians from an increased introduction of the Delta variant, which is prevalent in India.”

Alghabra noted that the move is based on advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Passengers departing India for Canada via an indirect route will still be required to obtain a COVID-19 test from a third country before continuing on to Canada.

Cargo flights, medical transfers, and military flights are not included in the travel ban.

The travel ban was introduced on April 22 in response to the “massive resurgence” of COVID-19 in India.

According to the World Health Organization, India reported 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.