Canada extends ban on flights from India for another 30 days

The Government of Canada has announced that it will extend the ban on passenger flights from India for the next 30 days, while the flight ban between Canada and Pakistan will not be renewed.

The travel ban from both countries first went into place on April 22 for 30 days and was extended in May for another 30 days.

The extended flight ban comes amid an announcement from federal officials that Canada will begin to ease border measures for fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act.

“Our government continues to closely monitor traveller positivity rates upon entry to Canada to help protect Canadians. Today, we announced that we will be eliminating pre-departure temperature screening for international travellers coming to Canada,” Minister of Transport Canada Omar Alghabra said in a press release.

“Also, given the number of COVID-19 cases continue to be very high in India, we have extended our flight restrictions for this country. We will continue to assess the evolving situation and determine appropriate action going forward.”

The flight ban on passenger flights from India will be extended until July 21.

Passengers flying to Canada from India via indirect route will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test taken at their last point of departure.

Canada instituted flight bans from India and Pakistan in response to the “massive resurgence” of COVID-19 cases the countries were experiencing in the spring.

According to the World Health Organization, India reported more than 53,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, and Pakistan reported 1,050 new cases.

Last week, Canada extended its border restrictions with all countries, including the US, until July 21.

To date, Canada has seen 1,408,835 COVID-19 cases and 26,076 virus-related deaths.