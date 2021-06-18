Canada-US border closure extended for another month

The border closure between Canada and the United States has once again been extended.

According to Bill Blair, Canada’s Public Safety Minister, the closure will remain in place until at least July 21. It was previously set to expire on June 21.

“Our number one priority as we fight COVID-19 is keeping Canadians safe,” Blair tweeted on June 18.

“In coordination with the US, we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021.”

Blair added that further details surrounding new measures for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents would be announced on June 21.

Officials have said that they will end the mandatory 14-day quarantine for fully vaccinated citizens, permanent residents, and essential workers by the first week of July.

Last month, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) urged the federal government to reopen the land border by the end of June to save summer tourism.

In March 2020, all non-essential travel was closed between the Canada-US border.

Trucking and trade have not been affected, as maintaining commerce between the two countries was deemed essential for Canada’s economic recovery.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the border would be closed for as long as it needs to be.