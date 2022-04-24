Here's when Canadians can catch the Blood Flower Moon total eclipse

The Canadian skies are set to be extra captivating in May 2022.

During the total eclipse, the moon will be shrouded in darkness, hidden from the sun’s light by the earth’s shadow.

When is the next lunar eclipse?

The next total eclipse of the moon is happening on May 15, 2022.

“The Moon will enter the penumbra at 9:31 pm EDT on May 15 (6:31 PM PDT) and leave it at 2:52 am EDT on May 16 (11:52 pm PDT on May 15),” said the Farmers’ Almanac.

Where is the lunar eclipse visible?

The lunar eclipse on May 15, 2022, will be visible in most of Canada. According to Wonders of Astronomy, the East Coast will get a great view as the eclipse begins later at night, while on the West Coast, the eclipse will have already begun as the moon rises.

This eclipse will last for 84-minutes in total. Thankfully, you don’t have to wake up at 3 am for a chance to see this spectacular lunar event.

Of course, the weather will have to cooperate for people in Canada to get a chance to see it, and ideal conditions would be clear skies.

Why is it called the blood flower moon?

This May, the full moon is called the blood flower moon. The origin of the “flower” part of its name is because May is the time of year when lots of flowers are blooming.

“Blood” comes from the dark, rusty red colour the moon takes on as it changes from gleaming white to red during the eclipse.

According to WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, “the colours of a “Blood Moon” are caused by the Earth’s atmosphere, which sent some scattered and bent sunlight onto the lunar surface.”

Curious to learn more about the coming eclipse? You can watch an animation of what the eclipse will look like across Canada.