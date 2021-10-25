A Canadian hotel just launched a "life changing" sleep retreat

When was the last time you slept well?

The Fogo Island Inn has just launched a new getaway that is the epitome of relaxation: a sleep retreat.

“The Secrets of Sleep: A Life Changing Retreat” will run from March 2 to 6, 2022, at the Newfoundland inn.

Led by Dr. Colleen Carney, Director of the Sleep and Depression Laboratory at Ryerson University, the retreat includes daily workshops that will teach guests how to heal their relationship with sleep.

There will also be morning yoga, evening meditation, and time in the fresh Fogo Island air. Guests can spend time journaling in the inn’s library, sipping tea by a wood-burning stove, or unwinding in the rooftop hot tubs.

“Our relationship with sleep can be complicated at the best of times, and this past year has had many of us tossing and turning, long after we switch off the bedroom light,” a description for the three-day, four-night retreat reads.

“Quality sleep is vital for the body and mind to reset, and to give our unconscious mind an opportunity to process the day’s events.”

The Fogo Island Inn writes that guests often report “drifting off effortlessly” during their stays. It’s easy to see why.

The inn is situated on an island (Fogo), off an island (Newfoundland), at “one of the four corners of the Earth.”

Every one of its 29 unique rooms features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the powerful Atlantic Ocean.

From pottery making and quilting workshops to nature hikes and whale watching, the Fogo Island Inn has myraid activities to soothe the soul.

“It’s so soothing to lie beneath a comforting handmade quilt, tuckered out after a day of fresh air and healthy outdoor activities, and lulled into a state of deep relaxation by the steady sounds of the waves outside your bedroom window,” the inn writes.

“Between the inherently relaxing qualities of a stay at our Inn and the science-based sleep teachings of Dr. Carney, our sleep retreat is sure to help you get a good night’s sleep — and the benefits will endure long after you’ve left our shores.”

When: March 2 – 6, 2022

Where: Fogo Island Inn—210 Main Road, Joe Batt’s Arm, Newfoundland

Reservations: Book your spot by calling +1-855-268-9277 or sending an email to [email protected]