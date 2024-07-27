Canada earns best-ever result in Olympic fencing

Fares Arfa made Canadian history today at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The 29-year-old fencer put together a great showing just hours ago. Arfa stunned the fencing community when he defeated Aron Szilagyi by a 15-8 final.
Szilagyi, who is Hungarian, is not only the defending champion but a three-time gold medalist. He won gold at the Toyko 2021 Olympics, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and London in 2012.
HUGE moment for Canadian fencing at #Paris2024
Fares Arfa 🇨🇦 defeated 3-time defending gold medallist Áron Szilágyi 🇭🇺 in men's sabre @FencingCanada pic.twitter.com/cRxK1xVAEP
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 27, 2024
Arfa wound up falling a short time later in the quarter final 15-13 to South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk. Sang-uk is ranked fourth in the world, while Arfa entered the Olympic Games ranked 35th.
Escrime 🤺 : Fares Arfa 🇨🇦 s'incline par la marque de 15-13 en quart de finale contre Sanguk Oh 🇰🇷.@FencingCanada #Paris2024 #rcsports #escrime #jeuxolympiques pic.twitter.com/MvkF8qfEAF
— Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 27, 2024
Despite the disappointing ending, it was a terrific showing from Arfa. Not only was he able to defeat the best in Szilagyi, but he finished the event in eight-place, which is the highest ever finish in fencing by a Canadian at the Olympics. The previous best was held by Michel Dessureault, who finished 10th at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.
View this post on Instagram
“Congratulations on this historic accomplishment, Fares!” the Canadian Olympic Team wrote on Instagram.
Today is just one of many action-packed days set to take place in Paris, with the Olympics set to go until August 11. A fantastic Opening Ceremony kicked off last night, where several great acts, including an iconic performance from Celine Dion, were on display for fans all over the world to take in.
- You might also like:
- Jokes ensue after Cook and Bacon win USA's first 2024 Olympic medal