Canada earns best-ever result in Olympic fencing

Fares Arfa made Canadian history today at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 29-year-old fencer put together a great showing just hours ago. Arfa stunned the fencing community when he defeated Aron Szilagyi by a 15-8 final.

Szilagyi, who is Hungarian, is not only the defending champion but a three-time gold medalist. He won gold at the Toyko 2021 Olympics, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and London in 2012.

HUGE moment for Canadian fencing at #Paris2024 Fares Arfa 🇨🇦 defeated 3-time defending gold medallist Áron Szilágyi 🇭🇺 in men's sabre @FencingCanada pic.twitter.com/cRxK1xVAEP — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

Arfa wound up falling a short time later in the quarter final 15-13 to South Korea’s Oh Sang-uk. Sang-uk is ranked fourth in the world, while Arfa entered the Olympic Games ranked 35th.

Despite the disappointing ending, it was a terrific showing from Arfa. Not only was he able to defeat the best in Szilagyi, but he finished the event in eight-place, which is the highest ever finish in fencing by a Canadian at the Olympics. The previous best was held by Michel Dessureault, who finished 10th at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada)

“Congratulations on this historic accomplishment, Fares!” the Canadian Olympic Team wrote on Instagram.

Today is just one of many action-packed days set to take place in Paris, with the Olympics set to go until August 11. A fantastic Opening Ceremony kicked off last night, where several great acts, including an iconic performance from Celine Dion, were on display for fans all over the world to take in.