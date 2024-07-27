Tributes pour in for Celine Dion after iconic Olympic performance

There are no words that can properly describe Celine Dion’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Canadian icon wowed people across the globe with a beautiful rendition of “Hymne á l’amour” from inside the Eiffel Tower.

Dion has been fighting through a very public battle with stiff-person syndrome. It was her first performance since 2020 and she did an incredible job, delivering chills to everyone watching.

It was the perfect finale for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games.

Fans immediately took to social media to praise Dion’s amazing performance. People from around the world published tributes to the singer online.

Many thought, rightfully so, that she was the highlight of the entire show. It was an iconic performance that will surely be remembered forever.

celine saved the opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/i3io7K9rKz — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) July 26, 2024

What a Star! 4 years later still can steal the entire focus of the world for 2 min! THIS IS A REAL STAR — James Rizk (@JamesRizk1) July 26, 2024

What a special moment for Paris! — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) July 26, 2024

Serious goosebumps — Michelle (@OfHomoSapiens) July 26, 2024

I’m in tears of joy!! Love Celine!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Susan Bernstein (@VelvetBarstool) July 26, 2024

Absolutely breathtaking! — Sigridur Gudmunds (@SiggaMex) July 26, 2024

STUNNING — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) July 26, 2024

Fans on Reddit had a similar reaction. There were a lot of people who shared that they shed a tear during the performance, which was heart-wrenching.