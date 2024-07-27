Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon won the USA its first medal today at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and fans are loving it.

Cook and Bacon took home silver today in the 3-meter synchronized springboard competition at the Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis.

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook dove right into the medal tally for Team USA on day 1! 🇺🇸 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/XATigZKfLr — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

While undoubtedly a great feat, many seemed even more intrigued by the duo’s last names paired together.

the first American medal of the Paris Olympics goes to COOK 'N' BACON!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/amHCmBvpmx — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 27, 2024

This is a good omen. — Cale (@Old_Newspaper) July 27, 2024

Did JK Rowling name these athletes — Allie (@Cluffalo) July 27, 2024

🇺🇸 🍳 🥓 ! — Michael Walter (@MichaelMWalter) July 27, 2024

MERICA — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) July 27, 2024

Elite tandem name. — Mike Ruben (@MichaelBRuben) July 27, 2024

Right up there with Fish n Cushion as an all time great pairing. — HeyItsTy3 (@HeyItsTy3) July 27, 2024

The families of Cook and Bacon leaned into the joke, with many spotted wearing “Cook n Bacon” shirts in the stands.

While the jokes are great, this is a big deal for the US, who hadn’t medaled in the event since 2012. It also serves as the first Olympic medal for both Cook and Bacon.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are the first Olympic Games Bacon has competed in, while Cook competed in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics. She didn’t fare nearly as well as this time around, however, placing 13th in the women’s 3-meter springboard.

This first medal marks one of what is expected to be many for Team USA at this year’s Games. Things kicked off yesterday with an epic Opening Ceremony and will continue through August 11.