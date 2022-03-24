Nailed it: Why Canada ranks fifth best for construction workers globally

A riveting new report has concretely declared Canada as one of the top countries for construction workers globally.

According to a new report from Workwear Guru, Canada ranks as the fifth best country for construction workers based on a variety of factors including average salary, cost of living, and safety.

Canadian construction workers earn the third-highest average salary in the world ($55,927) which is behind only Switzerland ($79,159) and the United Kingdom ($57,957).

While many Canadians are struggling with the cost of living, Workwear Guru suggests that the cost of living for Canadian construction workers is actually more affordable than Switzerland, Singapore, Denmark, and many other countries on the list.

Ranked above Canada are the United States, Belgium, UK, and Switzerland.

Workwear Guru suggests that the construction industry is forecast to reach $10.5 trillion by 2023, employing over 220 million people across the globe, which makes up 7% of the total global employment.

While the true north strong and free ranks third in highest average salary, Switzerland is number one at $79,159. They also highlighted the lowest average salary which is in Uzbekistan, with workers only earning $875.

The report states that on a global scale, Canada scores highly when it comes to quality of life, education, economic freedom, government transparency, and civil rights. It also suggests that Canada has a highly developed construction industry. According to Workwear Guru, Canada employs over 1.4 million people in construction, which generates over $141 billion annually for the Canadian economy.

If you were thinking about a job that involves a hardhat, you might be onto something.

You can find the full report here.