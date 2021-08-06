Canada breaks national record for medals won at Summer Olympics

Canada has picked up another medal in Tokyo.

The Canadian team of Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent won bronze in the women’s canoe double 500m sprint. It’s the second medal for Vincent-Lapointe at these Olympics, as she also won silver in the women’s C1 canoe 200m sprint event.

China won gold, while Ukraine claimed silver. Canada edged Germany by 0.902 seconds for a spot on the podium.

BRONZE FOR CANADA! 🇨🇦 🥉

Canadians Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and @kvincent96 have won the medal in the C-2 500m final #Tokyo2020 🇨🇦https://t.co/cyQjOQCPlx pic.twitter.com/YWpVHS8qat — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 7, 2021

🚨 Canoe sprinters Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent have won Canada's 23rd medal at the Tokyo Olympics 🚨#Tokyo2020 🇨🇦 🥉https://t.co/cyQjOQCPlx pic.twitter.com/NiHpofljU6 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 7, 2021

Canada has now won 23 medals (six gold, six silver, and 11 bronze) at Tokyo 2020, which breaks the national record for medals won at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics. The previous record was 22 medals, set at Atlanta 1996 and Rio 2016. Canada won 44 medals at Los Angeles 1984, but those Games were boycotted by 14 Eastern Bloc countries and allies, which included powerhouse countries like the Soviet Union and East Germany.