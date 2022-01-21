Canada unveils 2022's theme for Black History Month

With Black History Month right around the corner, Canada has finally revealed what this year’s theme would be.

The theme was announced on Friday, January 21, 2022 — which is also Lincoln Alexander Day in Canada.

The day celebrates the leader who fought for racial equity as Canada’s first Black Member of Parliament, Cabinet minister, and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

“Throughout his life, the Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander exemplified what it meant to be of service to others, becoming a passionate advocate for the equality of Black Canadians and the advancement of education, race relations, and youth issues,” said Canadian Heritage in a release.

What is Canada’s Black History Month Theme?

For 2022, Canada’s theme for Black History Month is: February and Forever: Celebrating Black History today and every day.

“This year’s theme…reminds us to recognize the tremendous contributions of Black Canadians, like Lincoln Alexander, and their communities, all year long,” said Canadian Heritage.

If you want to learn more about the trailblazer who “challenged us to build a better Canada,” you can learn more online.

Canada Heritage said that Lincoln Alexander” broke down barriers to make this country a better place for all, and his lifetime of hard work was instrumental in shaping the diverse and inclusive Canada that exists today.”

“He demonstrated a longstanding commitment to serving his community and country — and we’re better because of him.”

Black History Month officially starts on February 1.