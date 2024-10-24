Canada on the verge of beating best-ever men’s FIFA ranking

Canada’s soccer stock is going up.

The Canadian men’s national team has risen three spots in the latest FIFA world rankings, passing Nigeria and Algeria to claim the 35th spot on the global leaderboard.

The climb continues 🧗 // La montée continue 🧗 pic.twitter.com/XOtaekObX7 — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) October 24, 2024

That gives the Canadian men their highest ranking in over two years, when they set a national record of 33rd in the world back in February of 2022.

The men’s squad’s latest bump is due to a 2-1 victory over Panama in Toronto earlier this month, which helped propel them past their opponents who have fallen two spots down to 39th place.

That wasn’t the only recent triumph for head coach Jesse Marsh’s squad, though.

On September 7, Canada claimed a historic victory over the USA in Kansas City, becoming the first Canadian men’s team to win on American soil since 1957. Just three days later, they faced Mexico in Arlington, Texas, where the match ended in a tie.

Canada now sits third among all CONCACAF teams. They trail only Mexico at No. 16 and the USA at No. 18 in the region.

Unsurprisingly, Argentina remains the top-ranked nation in the world and the reigning World Cup champions. They are followed by France at No. 2, Spain at No. 3, England at No. 4, and Brazil at No. 5.

Canada’s next test will come on November 15 when they face Suriname (No. 136) in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.