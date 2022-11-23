"We're not just here to enjoy": Canada poised to upset Belgium at FIFA World Cup

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when Canada became a team on the proverbial FIFA World Cup map, after missing out on eight straight tournaments from 1990 to 2014.

Some might say it was Alphonso Davies’ highlight reel goal against Panama in last year’s CONCACAF qualifying run.

Others might say it was Canada upsetting Mexico 2-1 in a snow-covered Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton last November.

And several more might point even further back, and say it was when they hired John Herdman in 2018, following a pair of bronze medals at the Olympics with the Canadian women’s team with the clear intention of qualifying in 2022.

But whatever the case, they’re rightfully in Qatar, and they’re facing off against the No. 2 team in the world, Belgium, at 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET.

It’s a big test, to be clear, with Belgium expected to start world soccer stars like midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and goaltender Thibaut Courtois. Both teams will officially announce their lineups in the coming hours before kickoff.

Some teams might be happy just making it to Qatar. But Canada doesn’t just want to be one of 32, and it’s a mindset evident throughout every part of the team.

To steal a quote from one-time Toronto Raptor Goran Dragic, they have “higher ambitions” than simply showing up.

“Coming into a game like this, we don’t have a great amount to lose, just a genuine opportunity to make it our cup final,” Herdman said.

A “cup final,” for those unfamiliar with Herdman’s lingo, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the biggest game in the world.

It’s just a game you throw everything at, and treat losing as not even an option.

And his players are echoing those statements.

“I just want to be clear, we’re not just here to enjoy or participate. We’re here to get a job done,” Canadian defender Steven Vitoria said earlier this week.

We're here to get a job done ✊ Steven Vitória speaks about Canada returning to the @FIFAWorldCup.#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/oruo6OThhf — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 21, 2022

If Canada wants to pull off the impossible and come out of the tournament as champions, well, they’ll need to perform well through seven “cup finals,” including three gruelling group stage matches against Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

For now, though, they can only focus on today’s game, as they look to secure a big result.

Canadian soccer — at least on the men’s side — wasn’t seen as much of a threat when Herdman took over in 2018.

They were ranked 94th in the world, and failed to make it to the final round of World Cup qualifying in the previous cycle for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

After topping CONCACAF qualifying earlier this year to secure their place in Qatar, that negative perception has changed, and their opponents aren’t taking them lightly.

“They look like a team that’s very clear in their concepts,” Belgium head Roberto Martinez said this week. “A very dynamic, competitive team that knows their strengths, a team that loves to open the legs and use the big spaces, so we give them huge respect.”

With Group F’s first match earlier in the day being a 0-0 draw between Morocco and Croatia, today’s game is even more crucial for Canada as they look to secure a result.

Buckle up, Canada.

The FIFA World Cup is officially here, and, depending on who you ask, maybe even a cup final.