How to watch Canada vs. Belgium at the FIFA World Cup today

Canada will be taking the pitch later today in its first match at the FIFA World Cup in 36 years.

Facing off against Belgium, the Canadians are hoping for a shock result against the No. 2 team in the current men’s FIFA ranking.

Canada last featured in the World Cup in 1986, where they lost all three matches, allowing five goals while failing to find the back of the net.

But Canadians are hopeful it’ll be different this time around, after topping the final round of CONCACAF qualifying, including major wins over Mexico, the US, and Costa Rica on home soil.

How to watch Canada-Belgium at the FIFA World Cup

For those with a cable package, today’s match is a pretty easy find.

Both CTV and TSN will be showing the game, as well as having it available via their website and a variety of apps on most major devices.

CTV carries a free-to-air channel should you have an antenna, though an active cable subscription is needed to watch their online stream of the game.

TSN also offers the TSN GO streaming service, which gets you digital access to their channels, including every match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A monthly pass costs $19.99 plus tax, and an annual pass runs $199.90 plus tax for 12 months. Currently, there is also a four-month pass option, billed at a one-time fee of $49.99, or $12.49 per month.

Upcoming Canada World Cup schedule:

Belgium — November 23, 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET

Croatia — November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET

Morocco — December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET

