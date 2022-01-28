Alphonso Davies is all of us celebrating Canada’s goals (VIDEOS)

Alphonso Davies isn’t on the pitch for Canada, but he’s certainly still present.

Davies, who is missing three of Canada’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches after Bayern Munich’s doctors detected signs of mild myocarditis after his bout with COVID-19, is supporting his country’s efforts from afar.

And it’s made for some must-watch material.

Davies, who will also miss qualifying games against the USA in Hamilton on January 30 and in El Salvador on February 2, livestreamed the 2-0 win against Honduras with his own commentary on his Twitch channel.

He celebrated Canada’s first goal in its opening World Cup qualifier against Honduras yesterday, an own-goal forced early by Tajon Buchanan in the 10th minute, in the most spectacular fashion.

“Goalazo! Come on! Tajon, give it to them!” Davies yelled.

Davies followed it up with an equally exciting reaction when Jonathan David put Canada up 2-0 in the 73rd minute, securing victory.

“What a goalazo, Johnny!!!” he exclaimed.

The win was Canada’s first in Honduras in 36 years.

Needless to say, some celebrating followed.

There are five matches left each in the final stage of World Cup qualifying for the eight remaining countries in CONCACAF. Canada is the only one without a loss, posting five wins and four draws.

Canada is looking to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for just the second time ever, and for the first since 1986.