Claude Julien is out as Canada’s head coach for the Beijing Olympics.

Julien suffered a rib fracture during “a team-building activity” at training camp in Switzerland, Hockey Canada announced on Sunday.

“Claude was beyond excited and honoured to be a member of Team Canada at the Olympics, and we are all disappointed that he will no longer be able to lead our team in Beijing,” said Team Canada general manager Shane Doan in a release. “Claude is in great spirits and we will continue to do everything we can to support him. We ask that Claude’s privacy please be respected at this time.”

Former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton will be replacing Julien behind the bench, being promoted from the assistant coach role.

“While it is difficult to fill in for a coach that has a pedigree like Claude Julien, I am honoured to be considered as the person to lead Canada’s men’s Olympic team as head coach,” Colliton said. “We have a very close-knit, experienced coaching staff that has gained a lot of knowledge from Claude in our short time together, and I know our staff will continue to support each other as we look to achieve our goal of winning an Olympic gold medal.”

Nolan Baumgartner and Tyler Dietrich round out Canada’s coaching staff.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced coaching staff, and Jeremy is a talented, young coach with a long career ahead of him,” Doan added. “We know he will do an exceptional job leading our team behind the bench in Beijing. While we are excited for Jeremy to take on this challenge, we know Claude will be supporting us every step of the way and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Canada kicks off its men’s hockey Olympic journey on February 10 against Germany.