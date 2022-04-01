Here’s when Canada will play Belgium, Croatia, Morocco at the World Cup
First, Canada clinched an appearance at the World Cup.
Then FIFA drew.
And now Canada knows both its opponents and its dates for soccer’s biggest tournament.
Canada will play in Group F at the World Cup, with matches against Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia, it was revealed in Friday’s draw.
Belgium is ranked No. 2, and lost to Russia in the semi-final four years ago. Croatia is ranked 16th in the world and were a surprise World Cup finalist in 2018. Morocco, ranked 24th, didn’t win a match four years ago.
The World Cup begins on November 21 and concludes December 18.
Canada draws Belgium in its opening match on Wednesday, November 23.
They’ll then play Croatia on Sunday, November 27.
Canada will conclude the group stage on Thursday, December 1 against Morocco.
Times for Group F matches are to be determined.
The runner-up of Group F will play the winner of Group E on Sunday, December 4 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at 11 am ET/8 am PT. The winner of Group F will play the runner-up of Group E at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 11 am ET/8 am PT.
Canada, ranked No. 38, finished World Cup qualifying in first place in CONCACAF region, punching its ticket to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
FIFA World Cup groups
The 32 participating countries have been divided into eight groups of four teams each:
-
Group A
- Qatar 🇶🇦
- Ecuador 🇪🇨
- Senegal 🇸🇳
- Netherlands 🇳🇱
-
Group B
- England 🏴
- Iran 🇮🇷
- USA 🇺🇸
- European playoff (Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine)
-
Group C
- Argentina 🇦🇷
- Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
- Mexico 🇲🇽
- Poland 🇵🇱
-
Group D
- France 🇫🇷
- IC playoff 1 (Peru, Australia, or United Arab Emirates)
- Denmark 🇩🇰
- Tunisia 🇹🇳
-
Group E
- Spain 🇪🇸
- IC playoff 2 (Costa Rica or New Zealand)
- Germany 🇩🇪
- Japan 🇯🇵
-
Group F
- Belgium 🇧🇪
- Canada 🇨🇦
- Morocco 🇲🇦
- Croatia 🇭🇷
-
Group G
- Brazil 🇧🇷
- Serbia 🇷🇸
- Switzerland 🇨🇭
- Cameroon 🇨🇲
-
Group H
- Portugal 🇵🇹
- Ghana 🇬🇭
- Uruguay 🇺🇾
- South Korea 🇰🇷
FIFA World Cup schedule
GROUP STAGE
Monday, November 21
Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador
Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands
Group B: England vs. Iran
Group B: United States vs. Wales or Scotland / Ukraine
Tuesday, November 22
Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C: Mexico vs. Poland
Group D: France vs. Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates
Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia
Wednesday, November 23
Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica or New Zealand
Group E: Germany vs. Japan
Group F: Belgium vs. Canada
Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia
Thursday, November 24
Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia
Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon
Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana
Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea
Friday, November 25
Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal
Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group B: England vs. United States
Group B: Wales or Scotland / Ukraine vs. Iran
Saturday, November 26
Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico
Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Group D: France vs. Denmark
Group D: Tunisia vs. Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates
Sunday, November 27
Group E: Spain vs. Germany
Group E: Japan vs. Costa Rica or New Zealand
Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco
Group F: Croatia vs. Canada
Monday, November 28
Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland
Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia
Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay
Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana
Tuesday, November 29
Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar
Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal
Group B: Wales or Scotland / Ukraine vs. England
Group B: Iran vs. United States
Wednesday, November 30
Group C: Poland vs. Argentina
Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
Group D: Tunisia vs. France
Group D: Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates vs. Denmark
Thursday, December 1
Group E: Japan vs. Spain
Group E: Costa Rica or New Zealand vs. Germany
Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium
Group F: Canada vs. Morocco
Friday, December 2
Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil
Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland
Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal
Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay
BRACKET – ROUND OF 16
Saturday, December 3
49 – Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B
50 – Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D
Sunday, December 4
52 – Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C
51 – Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A
Monday, December 5
53 – Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F
54 – Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H
Tuesday, December 6
55 – Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E
56 – Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G
BRACKET – QUARTERFINALS
Friday, December 9
58 – Winners of 53 vs. Winners of 54
57 – Winners of 49 vs. Winners of 50
Saturday, December 10
60 – Winners of 55 vs. Winners of 56
59 – Winners of 51 vs. Winners of 52
BRACKET – SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, December 13
61 – Winners of 57 vs. Winners of 58
Wednesday, December 14
62 – Winners of 59 vs. Winners of 60
BRACKET – THIRD PLACE
Saturday, December 17
63 – Losers of 61 vs. Losers of 62
BRACKET – FINAL
Sunday, December 18
64 – Winners of 61 vs. Winners of 62