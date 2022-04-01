Here’s when Canada will play Belgium, Croatia, Morocco at the World Cup

First, Canada clinched an appearance at the World Cup.

Then FIFA drew.

And now Canada knows both its opponents and its dates for soccer’s biggest tournament.

Canada will play in Group F at the World Cup, with matches against Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia, it was revealed in Friday’s draw.

Belgium is ranked No. 2, and lost to Russia in the semi-final four years ago. Croatia is ranked 16th in the world and were a surprise World Cup finalist in 2018. Morocco, ranked 24th, didn’t win a match four years ago.

The World Cup begins on November 21 and concludes December 18.

Canada draws Belgium in its opening match on Wednesday, November 23.

They’ll then play Croatia on Sunday, November 27.

Canada will conclude the group stage on Thursday, December 1 against Morocco.

Times for Group F matches are to be determined.

The runner-up of Group F will play the winner of Group E on Sunday, December 4 at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at 11 am ET/8 am PT. The winner of Group F will play the runner-up of Group E at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 11 am ET/8 am PT.

Canada, ranked No. 38, finished World Cup qualifying in first place in CONCACAF region, punching its ticket to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

FIFA World Cup groups

The 32 participating countries have been divided into eight groups of four teams each:

Group A Qatar 🇶🇦 Ecuador 🇪🇨 Senegal 🇸🇳 Netherlands 🇳🇱



Group B England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Iran 🇮🇷 USA 🇺🇸 European playoff (Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine)



Group C Argentina 🇦🇷 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Mexico 🇲🇽 Poland 🇵🇱



Group D France 🇫🇷 IC playoff 1 (Peru, Australia, or United Arab Emirates) Denmark 🇩🇰 Tunisia 🇹🇳



Group E Spain 🇪🇸 IC playoff 2 (Costa Rica or New Zealand) Germany 🇩🇪 Japan 🇯🇵



Group F Belgium 🇧🇪 Canada 🇨🇦 Morocco 🇲🇦 Croatia 🇭🇷



Group G Brazil 🇧🇷 Serbia 🇷🇸 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Cameroon 🇨🇲



Group H Portugal 🇵🇹 Ghana 🇬🇭 Uruguay 🇺🇾 South Korea 🇰🇷



FIFA World Cup schedule

