Safe to say Christine Sinclair won’t be getting free drinks in the city of Seattle anytime soon.

The 39-year-old Portland Thorns and Canadian women’s national team star won her third NWSL title on October 29, winning 2-0 over the Kansas City Current in a match at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

And at the team’s celebration upon their return home, Sinclair had two important things to say: she’s planning to come back another season, and she’s, uh, got some very strong feelings for Seattle (or at least Portland’s biggest rival in the city’s OL Reign club).

BREAKING: Christine Sinclair announces she’ll be returning to the Thorns next season and… “Fuck Seattle” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aJNRCVsrpo — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 2, 2022

“So I’m announcing it here, I’ll be back next year,” Sinclair said to raucous applause via a video posted by Brenna Greene, a KOIN News reporter. “[I want] to win a fourth [championship].”

But it was the next line that really got the crowd going.

“And f*ck Seattle,” Sinclair added.

A native of Burnaby, Christine Sinclair has played club soccer for Portland since 2013. Her championship win was the fifth league title of her domestic career, having won the now-defunct WPS with FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

She is the all-time international leading goal scorer in men’s or women’s soccer, having put up 190 goals for the Canadian team since her debut in 2000.

A member of the gold-medal-winning side at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (as well as the recipient of two previous bronze medals), Sinclair didn’t always think she’d find the level of success she did with the country’s national team.

“To be honest, I thought I’d be well done in my career before Canada won a gold medal,” Sinclair said from Portland in a video call with Daily Hive last year. “When I first joined the national team we were losing, like 9-0 to the Americans on a regular basis.”

Sinclair finished her 2022 season with five goals in 16 appearances, including two playoff matches.