Canada has already surpassed its pre-Olympic medal count projection

Canada has already eclipsed its pre-Olympic medal count projection with a little room to spare.

Gracenote, a global data analytics company, forecast just prior to the start of the Winter Games that Canada would return home from the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a grand total of 22 medals, including six gold, five silver, and 11 bronze.

Canada awoke Friday morning with 24 medals — four gold, seven silver, and 13 bronze — after a fruitful day featuring a silver via Laurent Dubreuil in speedskating, a bronze in curling from Brad Gushue’s team, and a double-medal performance from Cassie Sharpe, with silver, and Rachael Karker, with bronze, in women’s freeski halfpipe.

The medals moved Canada into third overall in the medal count behind Norway (34) and Russia (27). Germany is fourth with 22, and the United States sits fifth at 21.

Canada’s four golds have come from Max Parrot in men’s snowboarding slopestyle; the trio of Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin, and Valerie Maltais in women’s team pursuit speedskating; short track speed skaters Charles Hamelin, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles, Maxime Laoun, and Pascal Dion in the men’s 5000m speedskating relay; and in women’s ice hockey.

Norway was originally projected to lead the 2022 Games with 44 medals, including 21 gold.

Canada had a record haul of 29 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with 11 gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze. Its second-best performance came in 2010 at the Vancouver Games with 26 medals via 14 gold, seven silver, and five bronze.

Canada still has a few medal hopefuls remaining that could expand on the total.

Speed skating, both women’s mass start and men’s mass start, remains, as does pairs figure skating. Men’s halfpipe freestyle skiing medals are also still to be determined, as are two-woman bobsleigh and four-man bobsleigh.