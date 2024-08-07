The only thing to equal Camryn Rogers’ performance in the hammer throw was her smile after winning Olympic gold for Canada.

The Richmond, BC, native has been beaming ever since and had a positively heartwarming interview with Devin Heroux of the CBC Tuesday night in Paris.

Rogers remained stoic and focused throughout the competition, which included her last throw, despite having already clinched first place. Tears flowed after her last throw as she officially realized her dream of becoming an Olympic champion.

“Oh my god, it’s a whirlwind of emotions,” Rogers said. “The second the competition was over, I feel like I just went into shock. I looked out, I saw my coach and I saw my family, who came all the way here from Richmond, from New Zealand, from California, and I just felt nothing but love and support. The fact that I could share this moment with them is what makes it more special for me.”

Rogers had her parents, cousins, and one of her best friends in the crowd.

“Literally couldn’t help myself, I sprinted and basically ran into my coach… It just makes it so meaningful,” she said.

But the most heartwarming moment of all came when she saw her parents’ reaction to her competing.

“God, I have the best parents in the world. My dad’s like losing his mind,” she said.

“Oh, my mom. There she is. Yeah mom!”

Camryn’s mom, Shari, was seen clutching a locket her daughter gave her when she was just seven years old.

“I love that she’s held that tradition… for years. And that she’s kept that necklace,” Camryn said.

“To have her be here, and see everything she’s sacrificed lead to this moment for us to share together. I feel like it had me crying all over again when I hugged her.”

This is the second Olympic Games for the 25-year-old hammer throw champ. She finished fifth three years ago in Tokyo without fans in the stands due to the pandemic.

It’s clear that having the support of loved ones in person this time meant the world to her.

“One of the things that I’ve always held very true to my heart is just trusting and believing and knowing that the people that you surround yourself with will also be the ones to fully just bring you up and help you rise and help you push for the next level.

“I’ve been so lucky to have the best possible team around me. That’s my parents, that’s my family, that’s my friends, to have so much love I think in my life is truly a blessing… I am so loved.”