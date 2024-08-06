SportsOlympicsSports mediaCanada

Everyone is loving the hyped French-Canadian Olympic broadcasters

Aug 6 2024, 10:58 pm
René Pothier and Benoit Huot called swimming events for Radio-Canada (@benhuot/X)

You don’t have to speak French to love what you hear from the French-Canadian Olympic broadcasters.

While most English speakers in Canada are dialled into CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet for Olympic coverage, there is another Canadian option for Paris 2024. Radio-Canada, the French-language version of CBC, is also providing extensive coverage of the Olympics.

On social media, Radio-Canada is actually offering far more coverage of the Games than CBC. While the CBC has scaled back its use of Olympic highlights on X, Radio-Canada has been full speed ahead.

That has allowed the French-Canadian broadcaster to go viral far more often than normal, and English-speaking Canadians are loving what they’re hearing.

Radio-Canada broadcasters have been applauded for their passion and enthusiasm, particularly when Canadian athletes are going for gold.

Just listen to broadcasters Michel Chabot and Laurent Godbout yelling after Camryn Rogers clinched the gold medal for Canada in the hammer throw earlier today.

It was even better during swimming events, when René Pothier, and especially nine-time Paralympic gold medal winner Benoit Huot, were unapologetically cheering on the Canadians.

The call of Summer McIntosh’s come-from-behind win in the women’s 200-metre individual medley was spectacular, with Huot cheering her on as Pothier did the play-by-play: “Allez! Oui! Oui! Oui, allez! Oui… Woooooo!”

The call when Kylie Masse won bronze was epic too, with Huot saying: “Allez Kylie, allez! Oui! OUI! OUI! Kylie Masse!”

Here’s what Canadians had to say about the Radio-Canada commentators, unprompted, after Summer McIntosh’s gold medal on Saturday.

