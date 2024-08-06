You don’t have to speak French to love what you hear from the French-Canadian Olympic broadcasters.

While most English speakers in Canada are dialled into CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet for Olympic coverage, there is another Canadian option for Paris 2024. Radio-Canada, the French-language version of CBC, is also providing extensive coverage of the Olympics.

On social media, Radio-Canada is actually offering far more coverage of the Games than CBC. While the CBC has scaled back its use of Olympic highlights on X, Radio-Canada has been full speed ahead.

That has allowed the French-Canadian broadcaster to go viral far more often than normal, and English-speaking Canadians are loving what they’re hearing.

Radio-Canada broadcasters have been applauded for their passion and enthusiasm, particularly when Canadian athletes are going for gold.

Just listen to broadcasters Michel Chabot and Laurent Godbout yelling after Camryn Rogers clinched the gold medal for Canada in the hammer throw earlier today.

Camryn Rogers wins gold for Canada in hammer throw 🔨🇨🇦👏 And once again, the French Canadian broadcast is unmatched pic.twitter.com/3JBj6Ii7B7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 6, 2024

It was even better during swimming events, when René Pothier, and especially nine-time Paralympic gold medal winner Benoit Huot, were unapologetically cheering on the Canadians.

The call of Summer McIntosh’s come-from-behind win in the women’s 200-metre individual medley was spectacular, with Huot cheering her on as Pothier did the play-by-play: “Allez! Oui! Oui! Oui, allez! Oui… Woooooo!”

These two guys calling this and other races deserve a gold medal too!!! “C’est formidable!” “Allez Summer!!!”. Love it. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — M (@MYCompass360) August 3, 2024

The call when Kylie Masse won bronze was epic too, with Huot saying: “Allez Kylie, allez! Oui! OUI! OUI! Kylie Masse!”

What a finish by Kylie Masse 🇨🇦 Epic call by the French broadcaster too pic.twitter.com/6IQbZIlL8X — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 2, 2024

Here’s what Canadians had to say about the Radio-Canada commentators, unprompted, after Summer McIntosh’s gold medal on Saturday.

Great call and I know zero French! — Jim Robson Street (@centralcityshoe) August 3, 2024

The CBC French commentators make this race soo much better.. Love the emotion and joy coming through. — Arturo Ania (@ACania) August 4, 2024

Other than the OUI OUI OUI I have absolutely no idea what they’re saying but that was god damn electric. Have me goosebumps — Jack makes me happy (@Carterdickinso5) August 3, 2024

Love our Francophone commentators. Allez! Summer Macintosh! Allez!) — the Cornflower (@DaleWoloshin) August 4, 2024

Love the French commentary, just brilliant 🔥🔥 — Bernard Wei (@BernardWei) August 3, 2024

Helluva a push down the stretch by Summer. She is incredible and the French commentary was awesome 🤣 — Andrew Arbuckle (@Arbookla) August 3, 2024

French commentary absolutely on point 😆 — IcySnax (@IcySnaxx) August 3, 2024

Formidable indeed! — Ray McDonald (@RayMcDo52209957) August 4, 2024

That’s the best announcing ever! — Sarah Bacon (@Rockteacher50) August 3, 2024

FORMIDABLE!!!! 😂👏🙌 Love it! — KCanuck (@KMAQ16) August 3, 2024

The only way to listen to Summer win. Allez allez — Linda Jones (@ljones705) August 3, 2024