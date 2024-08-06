For the second time at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Canada has secured a spot at the top of the podium in hammer throw.

Following Ethan Katzberg’s gold medal win in Sunday’s men’s event, Richmond, BC’s Camryn Rogers delivered an outstanding performance in the circle on Tuesday.

In silver-medal position prior to her second-last attempt, Rogers won gold thanks to a massive 76.97-metre throw on attempt #5. That put her ahead of American Annette Nneka Echikunwoke, who won silver (75.48m). Jie Zhao of China (74.27m) won bronze.

The 25-year-old Canadian set the pace early, with her first of six attempts reaching an impressive 74.11 metres.

This was the throw that won Camryn Rogers a gold medal 🥇 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/KPVnh4BqjZ — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 6, 2024

Rogers was visibly emotional once the results were in, letting out tears of joy as she became the first North American woman to win a gold medal for hammer throw since Cuba’s Yipsi Moreno at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Camryn Rogers wins gold for Canada in hammer throw 🔨🇨🇦👏 And once again, the French Canadian broadcast is unmatched pic.twitter.com/3JBj6Ii7B7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 6, 2024

In the men’s competition, Katzberg captured Canada’s fifth gold medal of the 2024 Olympics with a spectacular opening throw of 84.12 metres in the final on Sunday. The Nanaimo native’s throw was just 0.68 metres off the Olympic record of 84.80 metres set by Russian athlete Sergey Litvinov back in 1988.

Canada now has 18 medals (six gold) at the Paris 2024 Olympics.