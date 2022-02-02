Four BC campers who were stranded because of an avalanche on the Edge Peak summit in Golden Ears Park were successfully rescued following a frightening ordeal.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue (RMSAR) detailed the events that transpired on January 31, including how one of the campers was nearly swept off a cliff.

The four climbers went up to Edge Peak on Saturday in ideal and safe conditions. They had initially planned to just stay the night. An unexpected weather system loaded the mountains with fresh snow that same evening and by Sunday, the avalanche risk had been upgraded to high.

As the group attempted to descend the peak on Sunday morning, one of the climbers was caught in a small avalanche just 50 metres from where the group had set up camp.

RMSAR says, “Luckily they were only partially buried, not injured, and stopped before being swept off a cliff.” The group made the wise decision to return back to where they had set up camp and call for help.

Because of the high avalanche risk, RMSAR suggested that helicopter rescue was the only option, but they had to wait until Monday morning when the weather was expected to improve.

“After several attempts, Talon Helicopters was able to insert a rescue team who assisted the climbers into the helicopter and brought them out to safety,” said RMSAR in a statement.

The pictures shared by RMSAR put into perspective how easily someone could get lost on a mountain after an avalanche.

RMSAR is reminding the public that avalanche conditions can rapidly change in the mountains.

“Be sure to always check the forecast in detail before heading out and ensure your trip plan will accommodate changes.”

RMSAR also thanked Coquitlam Search and Rescue for its assistance.