You can fly from Vancouver to Colombia for only $690 roundtrip this fall

Roundtrip flights to South America can often set you back more than $1,000, which is why airfare to Colombia for less than $700 is exciting.

Roundtrip tickets from YVR to Cali, Colombia are available for $690 right now, with travel dates in September, October, and November. The flights are with United and Copa and have two stops: one in Houston, Texas and another in Panama City, Panama.

To find the flights, simply search dates in Google Flights. Some will say $690.

Cali, a city in southwest Colombia, is known as the country’s salsa capital. Fans of music and parties will love the city, as well as those with a sweet tooth — many treats are sweetened with locally-grown sugarcane.

If you want to turn your trip into a grand tour of Colombia, consider arranging domestic transportation to mountainous Salento to see the towering palm trees at Valle de Cocora, ride the public transportation trams in Medellin, and visit the Caribbean Coast where famous singer Shakira grew up.