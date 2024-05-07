No more bag fees: Calgary scraps single-use items bylaw

Calgary has become the first city in Canada to repeal a single-use item bylaw that will eliminate takeaway bag charges.

The decision was made on Tuesday, with 12 councillors voting to repeal the bylaw and three voting to keep it.

Here’s the vote to repeal Calgary’s single use items bylaw. 12-3 to repeal with Couns. Penner, Walcott and Carra voting to keep the bylaw. Ultimately was a 2.5 hour public hearing with five speakers. Four in favour of keeping bylaw. pic.twitter.com/mSGoq4YItJ — Scott Strasser (@scottstrasser19) May 7, 2024

The bylaw came into effect in January 2024 and included regulations such as 15-cent charges for paper shopping bags, with the intention of increasing that number to 25 cents by 2025, minimum $1 fees for other reusable shopping bags, and mandating that all fees gathered must be kept by the business to help offset the cost of purchasing new paper and reusable bags.

It has been controversial since it was implemented, with both locals and politicians taking jabs at the policies during ongoing debates.

It’s more than just paper bag costs. The now-repealed bylaw also stipulated that customers would need to request single-use accessories made from any material.

It’s not the first city to have pivoted from similar policies, though. Last year Vancouver repealed a controversial bylaw that had customers pay a $0.25 single-use cup fee.