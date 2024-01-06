It’ll soon be mandatory to pay for single-use items like paper shopping bags. And if you want ketchup with your fries, you won’t get it unless you ask.

It’s all part of the City of Calgary’s new single-use items bylaw that aims to reduce waste and kicks in on January 16.

In June 2022, the federal government announced it would ban some single-use plastic items in an effort to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030.

More than a year later, in November 2023, the Federal Court issued a ruling overturning the federal government’s Ministerial Order designating all plastic-manufactured items to be “toxic substances” under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA).

“This ruling has raised questions about the federal Single-use Plastics Prohibition Regulations; however, the regulations are still in effect,” the City said on its website, adding that its bylaw is not affected by that decision.

“Our aim is to help reduce single-use items, plastic or otherwise.”

So, what’s banned, what’s not, and how do the City’s regulations work differently? Here’s a breakdown of the bylaw that’ll come into effect on January 16: