It's official: Vancouver approves killing single-use cup fee this spring

As expected, Vancouver City Council has approved a member motion to repeal the controversial mandatory $0.25 single-use cup fee that has been in place since the start of 2022.

The decision was made in public meeting Wednesday, with City Council voting 6-3 on the key directions under the motion to end the policy. Those who voted in favour were the ABC Vancouver majority, while those against were OneCity councillor Christine Boyle, and Green councillors Adriane Carr and Pete Fry.

ABC councillor Lisa Dominato was absent from the decision, while Mayor Ken Sim recused himself due to a conflict of interest, as he is the owner of Rosemary Rocksalt Bagels.

Sim first announced ABC’s intention to repeal the policy on January 24 during his first annual address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and a member motion by ABC councillor Rebecca Bligh to put this direction into action was made public last week, ahead of today’s meeting.

“I will always have a reusable cup on me, that is the irony of me moving on all of this. It is about consumer choice. People are resigned to the fact that they pay a fee now for convenience, and that’s not something I want to be a part of as a government. It is that red tape that we hear so often — making life harder, and making businesses harder to get by in the day-to-day,” said Bligh during the meeting.

“Vancouver all on its own, in a massive country, is thinking it’s winning the climate war because it has a 25-cent cup fee? It’s insanity. It’s actually insanity.”

With the approval of this motion, City staff will amend policies to enable the end of the mandatory $0.25 fee charged on every single-use cup by businesses by no later than June 1, 2023. This fee first went into effect on January 1, 2022.

The approved motion also directs City staff to return to City Council before the end of this year with a report outlining recommendations on alternative policies that are more effective in changing behaviours.

Earlier in the meeting, some public speakers who are involved in reusable cup programs made comments against the repeal, suggesting that such a move would be a setback to such programs that could be adopted by large chain-based businesses, and that other cities in the country were looking to Vancouver for results. Bligh then, in response, suggested that innovations in reusable cups and other greener alternatives are not contingent on maintaining the fee.

In his remarks, ABC councillor Lenny Zhou also provided an anecdotal example to support the party’s motion for a repeal. He says he went to a “major franchise coffee shop” in East Vancouver, located next to a SkyTrain station, private college, and major offices, on a weekday morning last week. Over the span of an hour from 8:15 am to 9:15 am, he recorded 107 drinks sold to 97 customers over a one-hour period — none used reusable cups.

“It’s a small data sample size, but that really aligns with what we’ve heard from the public and industry. You can argue it’s too early to see the changes, but from an outcome and performance perspective, it doesn’t change consumer behaviour at all,” said Zhou.

“You could also argue Vancouver should set an example, but Vancouver implemented this [more than a year ago] and no other city has followed.”

Representatives of several organizations who advocate for the interests of their members, tens of thousands of retail and restaurant businesses across Canada, including thousands of businesses within Metro Vancouver, also spoke to City Council in favour of the repeal.

Food and beverage businesses stand to gain more revenue from keeping the added $0.25 fee on each single-use cup, but they asserted that based on what they heard from their members, it is an operational nightmare that is not worth the hassle.

“When we’ve been having chats with our members, the 25-cent fee is nowhere near as important to be able to offer the best possible value to consumers, even though they’re collecting that 25 cents. In fact, it’s a reputational risk because they’re the ones the consumer is saying we’re gouging this fee by charging this fee, of course not realizing it’s mandatory and not a tax,” said Mark Von Schellwitz, the vice president overseeing Western Canada for Restaurants Canada.

“We’ll easily forget the 25 cents in order to not have the regulatory burden, and in order to not have that pushback from consumers.”

