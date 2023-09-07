Moose dies from "extreme stress" after being swarmed by people taking photos in Alberta
A moose died over the weekend in Calgary after suffering extreme stress and exhaustion from people getting too close and attempting to photograph and video it.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services says it received several reports from the public about an adult cow moose causing property damage. They described a distressed moose breaking through fences and trying to jump a six-foot concrete wall.
The incident happened near Deerfoot Trail in McKenzie Lake.
Fish and wildlife officers were able to locate the animal between two houses and fences and attempted to give it space and time to calm down. After the moose seemed to calm down, the officers attempted to relocate it away from residential areas, but it succumbed to capture myopathy caused by extreme stress and exhaustion.
FWES is reminding the public that many Alberta towns and cities continue to develop into previously untouched wildlife habitats which is a major factor in increased wildlife in urban areas.
They have also provided some safety tips for the public in case of future incidents to prevent similar outcomes. These tips include:
- Do not approach the animal to take photographs.
- If you live in an urban neighbourhood where the moose may have difficulty returning to the wild because of roads, buildings or other barriers, contact the nearest Fish and Wildlife office at 310-0000, or if outside business hours, call the Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.
- If you live on an acreage or other location that provides easy access to the wild, allow the moose to move off on its own time. The moose may just be resting or trying to cool down in the shade of the buildings.
- Ensure escape routes are kept clear and the curtains are drawn on patio doors and large windows so the moose doesn’t mistake them for escape routes. If the moose is blocking a route you need, try to find another way around or wait for it to leave.
- Keep your dog inside. A moose will sometimes go out of its way to kick at a barking dog because it is annoying it, causing it stress or distracting it from making an easy exit from your yard. The moose may be extra defensive because dogs resemble wolves, moose’s main predator.
- Children and cats should also be kept indoors until the moose has moved on. This precaution is for their safety.
- Remove attractions, including bird feeders or other sources of food, which may tempt wildlife to properties.