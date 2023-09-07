A moose died over the weekend in Calgary after suffering extreme stress and exhaustion from people getting too close and attempting to photograph and video it.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services says it received several reports from the public about an adult cow moose causing property damage. They described a distressed moose breaking through fences and trying to jump a six-foot concrete wall.

The incident happened near Deerfoot Trail in McKenzie Lake.

Fish and wildlife officers were able to locate the animal between two houses and fences and attempted to give it space and time to calm down. After the moose seemed to calm down, the officers attempted to relocate it away from residential areas, but it succumbed to capture myopathy caused by extreme stress and exhaustion.

FWES is reminding the public that many Alberta towns and cities continue to develop into previously untouched wildlife habitats which is a major factor in increased wildlife in urban areas.

They have also provided some safety tips for the public in case of future incidents to prevent similar outcomes. These tips include: