An E. coli outbreak at six Calgary daycares has 12 people hospitalized and up to 50 children presenting to hospital. Seventeen lab-confirmed cases have been linked to the outbreak.

The outbreak has affected six locations of a Calgary daycare and five additional sites that share a central kitchen. All of the following locations have been issued a closure order as a result:

Fueling Brains Braeside

Fueling Brains West 85th

Fueling Brains New Brighton

Fueling Brains Centennial

Fueling Brains Bridgeland

Fueling Brains McKnight

Braineer Academy

Kidz Space

Little Oak Early Education (formerly Mangrove)

Almond Branch School

Vik Academy in Okotoks

Families with children who attend any of these locations will receive letters about the outbreak. They are asked to monitor for symptoms and visit the hospital emergency department at a Calgary hospital if needed.

Symptoms to watch for include diarrhea, which may be bloody, stomach pain, and vomiting. These symptoms often start between one to 10 days after eating food contaminated with E.coli.

Most people who contract E. coli will improve on their own without specific treatment, but there is a risk of developing more severe complications. Children, older adults and people who are immunocompromised are more likely to experience complications.

AHS says it will update the public with information as it becomes available.