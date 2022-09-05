NewsWeather

Wildfire outside Jasper grows more than five times in size overnight (VIDEO)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 5 2022, 2:31 pm
Jasper National Park/Facebook

A raging wildfire outside of Jasper grew by more than five times in size since yesterday, according to an update from Parks Canada.

The Chetamon wildfire experienced “significant growth” due to warm, dry and windy weather and as of Monday morning is pegged at approximately over 8,000 hectares.

On Sunday, the blaze was pegged at 1,500 hectares.

No communities are at risk at this time, however, the Municipality of Jasper is experiencing a power outage due to the wildfire. ATCO says their crews are enacting their emergency plan and working safely to switch over to generator power for the critical sites.

Parks Canada says it is working with the Government of Alberta on Monday to meet mutual objectives to protect public safety, critical infrastructure and other values at risk.

Parks Canada also said that Talbot Lake and Talbot Lake Day Use area are closed to all traffic and travel until further notice due to firefighting efforts in the area.

Snaring and Celestine Lake Roads and the surrounding area, including both Snaring and Snaring Overflow Campgrounds and the Jasper Airstrip, are closed.

