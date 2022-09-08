"We will not be welcoming visitors": Jasper power grid repairs expected to take weeks

Jasper is now telling people visitors will not be welcome at this time, as power issues due to a nearby wildfire continue to plague the townsite.

In an update on Thursday, the municipality of Jasper said it “is facing the challenge of the total loss of transmitted grid power to the entire community.”

“Now is not the time to visit Jasper and Jasper National Park,” the municipality added. “We will not be welcoming visitors to Jasper until we are connected to the main power grid.”

ATCO has confirmed the extent of the existing damage to the overhead transmission line and provided an estimate that it will take “weeks” to repair.

The town said it is still without reliable, consistent generator power supplied by ATCO.

It added that the Chetamon Wildfire is still active and will progressively become more intense in the coming days. If the wildfire area doesn’t receive significant rain, further damage to power supply infrastructure remains a possibility – as is a potential wildfire threat to the community.