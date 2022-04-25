Taco Bell launches buy-one-get-one-FREE deal across Canada

Taco Bell Canada isn’t waiting until Tuesday to improve the week.

Every Monday from now until November, the popular chain is offering a limited-time “Buy One, Get One Free” offer.

The spicy promotion includes a free taco whenever a customer buys a crunchy or soft beef or bean taco at any participating location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Bell (@tacobellcanada)

“We’ve all experienced that familiar feeling of disappointment that creeps in when the weekend comes to an end, so why not create a moment on Mondays that we can all look forward to?” said Devon Lawrence, senior brand manager of Taco Bell Canada, in a press release.

“Through our new offer, we’re encouraging Canadians to start the week off on the right foot by levelling up their lunch, dinner or snack game with one of their favourite meals from Taco Bell, and in return, enjoy a taco for free!”

All Canadians have to do to take advantage of this new deal is announce they are visiting for Taco Bell Monday when ordering, both in-store and drive-thru, or by using the code TacoMonday at online checkout.

It looks like Monday lunches are sorted out for a while.

Taco Bell Canada – Buy One, Get One Free

When: Every Monday until November

Instagram