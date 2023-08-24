One of the most unique-sounding liquor stores in all of Canada recently opened: the Caesar Shop Canada.

Fittingly, this is Canada’s first Caesar cocktail-dedicated liquor store, and it opened (again, fittingly) on Canada Day.

It’s now open for Caesar enthusiasts in the city that invented the cocktail: Calgary, Alberta. It’s located in the community of Inglewood at 1323 9th Avenue SE.

“The Caesar was created in Calgary and deserves to be celebrated in Calgary,”

said Rachel Drinkle, founder of the Caesar Shop, in a press release.

This store offers a fully customizable experience as a one-stop shop for all Caesar-related products, offering spirits, mix-ins, rimmers, and everything in between.

“The best thing about a Caesar is that everyone is the best one because each

person can customize it to be what’s best for them,” said Drinkle.

“There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ Caesar. They’re all perfect.”

There will also be other fun products available here, like hemp-infused vodka, absinthe, cocktail infusers, and more. As if all that wasn’t enough, the team will also be hosting exciting events every Sunday, starting on September 10.

So if you love Canada’s cocktails, you need to check out this new store.