Unvaccinated travellers won't be permitted into Canada for "quite a while": Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said unvaccinated travellers would not be allowed to enter the country for “quite a while.”

At a news conference in Coquitlam, BC, on Thursday, Trudeau said Canadians are “eager to see the end of this pandemic and move forward,” but said the country is “not there yet” in terms of getting back to normal.

He says Canada is seeing COVID-19 case counts drop across the country and said vaccination rates “lead the world.”

“We need to continue to ensure that the safety of Canadians, of all the sacrifices that so many people have made over the past many, many months, are not for nothing,” he said. “If you are wondering when unvaccinated tourists can come to Canada, I can tell you right now that’s not going to happen for quite a while.”

Trudeau said the government is having daily discussions with American officials and said they “continue to work with other provinces to talk about when we can safely reopen” [with our American partners].

On Monday, the government eased the quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated citizens.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act who have received a full course of an approved vaccine are now exempt from 14-day quarantines and mandatory hotel stays upon returning to Canada.

Trudeau said the next steps would be looking at what measures the government will allow for international travellers who are fully vaccinated and said more details would be announced “in the coming weeks.”