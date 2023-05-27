NewsPolitics

By-elections for two major ridings announced in BC

May 27 2023
Province of British Columbia

Two key ridings, one in Vancouver and one on Vancouver Island, are heading to the polls for by-elections.

On Saturday, May 27, a notice from the office of Premier David Eby announced that two by-elections have been called for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant and Langford-Juan de Fuca.

In both electoral districts, the final day for voting will be June 24.

The Vancouver-Mount Pleasant riding became vacant when Melanie Mark resigned as MLA in February 2023. Mark was the first First Nations woman to serve both in the BC legislature and as a cabinet minister.

On Vancouver Island, the Langford-Juan de Fuca seat became vacant as former premier John Horgan resigned.

Residents of both electoral districts can vote in the by-election for their district if they are:

  • 18 or older on June 24, 2023
  • a Canadian citizen, and
  • a resident of BC since December 23, 2022

Eligible voters can register or update their voter information online, by phone, or in person when they vote. More information on how to vote is available online at Elections BC.

Elections BC will post a final list of candidates for both districts after nominations close on June 3.

