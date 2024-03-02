The Buy-Low Foods grocery store on Fraser Street in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood will be getting a second new life.

On Thursday, Vancouver City Council swiftly and unanimously approved the rezoning application for the redevelopment of the aging store building at 6095 Fraser Street, which is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of East 45th Avenue and Fraser Street — just across the street from Vancouver Public Library’s South Hill branch.

Buy-Low Foods has been a longtime anchor business of the area’s retail district.

The 1945-built, single-storey grocery store building will be replaced by a seven-storey, mixed-use building with a brand new Buy-Low Foods within the first two levels of the building.

The new grocery store will span 13,741 sq ft of commercial floor area, which is slightly larger than the existing store size of 12,100 sq ft.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The upper five levels will provide 36 secured market rental homes, including eight studios, 15 one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to an indoor and outdoor amenity area on the fifth floor, and an outdoor amenity lounge and children’s play area on the rooftop.

The proponents requested a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 4.18 times larger than the size of the lot, but City staff have instead granted a slightly lower density of 4.0 FAR, with the difference coming from size of the commercial space.

Three underground levels will contain 48 vehicle parking stalls and 74 bike parking spaces. This location is well served by frequent buses along Fraser Street, 49th Avenue, and 41st Avenue, including the No. 8, No. 49, and R4 RapidBus.

Kenneth E. King Architecture & Planning is the project’s design firm.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The one and only public speaker during the public hearing was Caleb Tran, who said he has been a resident of the neighbourhood throughout his life, and has seen the area “left behind” from a lack of change unlike other areas of the city.

“We need more housing here. A lot of people have moved away here… almost everyone on my block has moved,” said Tran.

“So I think the area should change along with the people, and it shouldn’t stay frozen like it’s frozen in time like a time capsule. I hope there are more rezonings in the future.”

The anecdotal observations by Tran appear to be supported by some local school enrolment projections. According to City staff, the area’s public schools are seeing a steep downward enrolment trajectory, with the nearby Mackenzie Elementary School and John Oliver Secondary School forecast to see capacity utilization rates of only 64% and 50%, respectively, by 2031.

Green councillor Adriane Carr commended Tran, a young individual, for taking part in the deliberations and voicing the need for neighbourhoods to evolve over time.

“I just think it was very refreshing to hear someone young come forward saying they lived in a neighbourhood,” said Carr during the public hearing.

“The people change and circumstances change, and it’s important that we understand the city evolves… I thought that was a very thoughtful comment that really opens people’s eyes to the fact that a city is always undergoing change.”