It might be advisable to take a different route home from work on Thursday as protesters are vowing to set up at a busy Metro Vancouver intersection in the height of rush hour.

Climate protesters say they will be holding signs and spreading their message at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Production Way in Burnaby.

The intersection is next to the University Way SkyTrain Station near Simon Fraser University and is just a few blocks from the onramp to Highway 1.

“Join Climate Convergence as we set up at this busy rush hour Intersection with signs, banners, and hand out information about the TMX and CGL pipelines and fighting back against the climate crisis! System Change Not Climate Change!” the group Toronto Climate Action wrote online.

The website states the demonstration will begin at 7 pm, but it is unclear if that is in eastern time.

Recently, several climate protesters have been sent to court to face charges in connection to blockades or incidents in the province.

Last month one protester was banned from buying glue and other penalties after he superglued himself to the front doors of a Victoria bank in the spring.

Several other Save Old Growth protesters have been publicly condemned by the premier of BC, the Minister of Public Safety, and many more over their ongoing protests which led to lengthy delays on several routes in recent months.

One of the protesters, Ian Wiltow Schortinghuis, was described by Judge Laura Bakan in a recent court decision as someone who “appears to be the type of person these groups entice and basically use as sacrificial lambs for their causes. I find this conduct reprehensible as they hide behind from the persons who have come before me, good people and people such as Mr. Schortinghuis who says that he was given a sense of purpose and belonging by these groups.”

The judge goes on to say that the “blockade caused more carbon fuel to be sent into the atmosphere as cars were idling or were diverted and had to take longer routes. Police, fire, and paramedic resources were diverted to deal with the traffic blockage.”

Save Old Growth has said it would stop the highway protests; however, in August the group once again blocked the Lions Gate Bridge.