No glue for you: Court forbids BC activist from possessing adhesives

An Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist who got into a sticky situation might never be sticky again — due to adhesives, at least — after a BC court forbade him from possessing any glue.

According to a Facebook post, in April, XR activist Victoria Lawrence Brice super-glued himself to the front doors of a Royal Bank in protest of Royal Bank CEO David McKay’s support of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

“I was initially placed on house arrest after being released from solitary confinement in the Vancouver Island Detention Centre on April 15 (during a month-long Save Old Growth hunger strike) following a Wet’suwet’en solidarity action where I super-glued myself to the door handle of an RBC branch with colleague Vic Brice to bring attention to the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs’ opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline,” wrote fellow activist Howard Breen in a Facebook post.

According to court documents, Brice may never be able to glue himself to anything again, or he’ll face consequences.

“This does not have a precedent,” reads a portion of the court document posted on August 3.

“You must not possess any glue, Super Glue, adhesive, fixative, or resin outside your residence, except: with prior written permission of your probation officer.”

Brice would also need to carry written permission with him whenever he plans to use glue in public.

On top of being forbidden from gluing himself to things or even just possessing glue without permission, Brice also can’t impede traffic at any public roadway “nor impede any person in the course of their transit either on foot, vehicle or conveyance, and not lie down, sit, or pause for an unreasonable period of time on any public roadway.”

Climate activists blocking roadways became somewhat of a recent trend in BC, particularly from the group, Save Old Growth, though the group recently stated they would stop disrupting drivers on BC highways.

In the end, Brice received a conditional discharge thanks to his “model citizenship.”