Burnaby RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who may have been involved in three unprovoked assaults.

The first of the three incidents allegedly occurred on Saturday, August 28, the second on Monday, August 30, and the third on the morning of Wednesday, September 1.

The suspect is described as having tanned skin, 5’8″, 16 to 22 years old, with black wavy hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light-coloured jeans, and black running shoes.

Each incident involved a female victim.

The first assault is said to have occurred near Elliot Street and Clarkson Street.

The second assault reportedly occurred in the area of Edmonds Street and Canada Way and involved an unknown man approaching a 25-year-old woman and wrestling her to the ground.

“Burnaby RCMP Serious Crime unit is actively investigating these incidents and working diligently to identify and locate the person responsible for these assaults,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby RCMP in a statement.

“We’re asking anyone with information to contact our investigators.”

A preliminary investigation suggests the 25-year-old victim may have been followed by the suspect for a short distance.

The latest incident also occurred in the Edmonds area. The victim was not injured.

Burnaby RCMP are asking anyone who might have any information in regards to these incidents to reach out to their special tip line, at 604-646-9522.