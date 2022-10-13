It looks like one local chain of pizza spots has been busy. Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza has now opened its first location in Metro Vancouver.

The New York-style ‘za spot, known for its thin crust pies served to go and by the slice, has launched in Burnaby.

Folks will be able to find the brand’s new outpost open at 4073 Hastings Street. Be sure to pop by if you’re in the neighbourhood.

Straight Outta Brooklyn Pizza — Burnaby

Address: 4073 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram