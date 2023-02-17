Man left with critical injuries after being struck by a transit bus in Burnaby

A pedestrian was sent to hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a transit bus Thursday night in Metro Vancouver.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed the man was hit around 6 pm at the Sperling-Burnaby Lake Station Bus Loop, but few details on how it happened have been provided.

“Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) is working closely with Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS),” the RCMP said.

“Witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999,” the RCMP said, adding that it was also seeking dashcam footage from the area as well.