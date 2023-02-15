Near the area of the collision (Google Maps)

An 84-year-old woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a flatbed transport truck in Vancouver near Oakridge Mall.

Vancouver police said that the woman was crossing the street at West 41st and Cambie Street at around 9 am on Valentine’s Day when she was hit by the truck making a right turn to head south on Cambie Street.

She sustained severe injuries and is still in the hospital. Following the incident, the truck driver remained on the scene.

That area of the city has been under near-constant construction over the past couple of years, which is undergoing a massive redevelopment, which includes a brand new shopping centre.

Because of the road work, traffic has been a mixed bag for both motorists and pedestrians.

Vancouver police are looking for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

According to data publicly available through ICBC, this area of Vancouver is prone to pedestrian-related traffic incidents. It is one of the city’s worst hot spots for pedestrians being struck by vehicles.

Anyone with information can call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.