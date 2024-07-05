Man goes on angry tirade against family in Burnaby condo parking lot

A family is shellshocked after being the target of an angry tirade over an issue in a Burnaby strata building parking lot after an attempt to wait for the entry gate to close for security purposes.

J, whose full name we’re keeping anonymous for security reasons, reached out to Daily Hive with a video of the incident.

J says she and her family own a unit in a strata building in Burnaby, where the incident occurred.

J told Daily Hive that on Thursday, at around 10 pm, she and her family were returning to the building. It’s a new building that was built earlier this year.

“We already had two instances where people broke into the building. Our car window was also smashed while parked in our stall and the building was never able to confirm who did it.”

J says that when she and her family arrived at the building, she noticed a car following very closely, which she later discovered to be a neighbour. She wanted to wait for the gate to close for the sake of building security.

“I clicked to open the gate and slowly entered, making sure to stop just in front of the gate. He honked at me [and] yelled, but I yelled back for him to wait for the gate to close.”

After entering the parade, she says she noticed that he reopened the gate almost immediately. After parking on P3, she could tell he followed her to her spot.

“Once I parked, he pulled over and walked up to my window and began shouting. The first clip is almost immediately after he walked up.”

Two clips were blurred and sent to Daily Hive.

In the video, the man tells the family to “smarten up” and is quite aggressive overall.

“We have never seen him before,” J told Daily Hive.

J also shared a second clip of his tirade in the Burnaby condo parking lot before he got into his car and drove away.

“His behaviour was overall just very uncalled for. My mother also has a heart condition, and this was very aggravating for her. We lived in another building nearby, and the neighbours are much more respectful of shared safety.”

For now, J is worried that if she and her family run into him in the building in the future, he may continue to verbally harass or act out his aggression to other residents if someone else tries to stop in front of the gate.

