"You fu*king loser": Parking lot road rage sparks anger in Metro Vancouver

A group of witnesses jumped into action to stop a driver they allege hit a vehicle and attempted to flee the scene in Metro Vancouver.

Instagram user Kyle S shared a video of the apparent aftermath that occurred in a Meadowtown Shopping Centre parking lot. The video starts with a shot of a van with visible damage to the driver’s door side. A vehicle’s bumper can be seen behind the parked van.

Clips later show witnesses attempting to stop a pickup truck that was missing a bumper from leaving the parking lot.

According to the video description, Kyle wrote that while waiting at a stop sign, the driver in the pickup truck hit a van with their vehicle, which caused their bumper to rip off before they drove away.

“I was thinking did that just happen? I then followed him through the parking lot as many others did,” Kyle wrote in the video description.

In the video, people can be heard yelling at the driver, “You fucking loser,” and telling others on the scene to “stop him.”

“We tried to get him to stop with the help of a tow truck,” Kyle wrote. He hopped curbs, hitting other vehicles and then finally he crashed.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the incident happened around 5 pm Sunday, and officers attended the scene after receiving several reports “of a vehicle being operated recklessly in a parking lot [near Meadow Gardens Way and] Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows.”

RCMP said it spoke with concerned citizens at the scene, and the driver was arrested.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information is available,” RCMP added.

According to Kyle, “Luckily, everyone is okay.”