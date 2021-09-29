News

Surrey announces mask mandate for K-12 students

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Sep 29 2021, 5:50 pm
Surrey announces mask mandate for K-12 students
Budimir Jevtic/Shutterstock

Surrey has become the latest school district to mandate masks for all students, from kindergarten to Grade 12.

In a release, the Surrey Board of Education says, “Beginning Monday, October 4th the district’s current COVID-19 mask mandate will be expanded to include all students in the district from kindergarten to Grade 12. Masks are an effective layer of protection, in concert with other measures, and we are pleased to be able to take these steps.”

The decision was made after the Surrey Board of Education met with Fraser Health’s Medical Health Officer responsible for schools to discuss masking, vaccinations, exposure notifications and testing.

The district will also offer school-based vaccine clinics, promote the use of COVID-19 Mouth Rinse/Gargle test kits and work with Fraser Health to ensure that COVID notification processes are timely, transparent, and include information about clusters.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT