Surrey announces mask mandate for K-12 students

Surrey has become the latest school district to mandate masks for all students, from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Surrey Board will require masks K-12 beginning Oct. 4th. Partnering to host vaccine clinics, increase access to testing and working to improve notification processes. https://t.co/kuJf1KrlGO thx to @Fraserhealth MHO for meeting with Board. #sd36learn @CityofSurrey @whiterockcity pic.twitter.com/PfoKn0409S — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) September 30, 2021

In a release, the Surrey Board of Education says, “Beginning Monday, October 4th the district’s current COVID-19 mask mandate will be expanded to include all students in the district from kindergarten to Grade 12. Masks are an effective layer of protection, in concert with other measures, and we are pleased to be able to take these steps.”

The decision was made after the Surrey Board of Education met with Fraser Health’s Medical Health Officer responsible for schools to discuss masking, vaccinations, exposure notifications and testing.

The district will also offer school-based vaccine clinics, promote the use of COVID-19 Mouth Rinse/Gargle test kits and work with Fraser Health to ensure that COVID notification processes are timely, transparent, and include information about clusters.