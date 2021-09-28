Mask mandate now approved for all students in Vancouver

The Vancouver School Board is going beyond provincial mandates and has passed a motion that will require masks for students in Kindergarten to Grade 3.

Motion to extend the mask mandate passes. More details will be shared with staff and student families in the coming days. — Vancouver School District (@VSB39) September 28, 2021

There is already a mandate in place for older students in the district.

Exemptions will apply for certain students.

The motion was introduced by trustees Barb Parrott and Allan Wong and it was approved unanimously.

At this point, we don’t know when the mandate will be implemented.

Earlier this summer, the VSB implemented a program to increase outdoor air ventilation and improve air filtration in its facilities.