Burnaby man gifts 75 gift cards to mark India’s Independence Day

A Redditor’s giveaway is putting smiles on the faces of complete strangers for all the right reasons.

User “p2r2t,” who wishes to stay anonymous, is stealing hearts after announcing a major giveaway of 75 Starbucks gift cards worth $5 each.

The Brentwood resident went on the social media site to ask people to participate in an act of “giving back” to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day on Monday.

“Today my country marks 75 years of being independent and what better way to celebrate than doing the age-old tradition ie giving back,” reads the post.

The nameless user asked people to comment, after which winners were picked at random using redditraffler.

When asked why he conducted the giveaway, the user said, “We all have been having some difficult times, specifically coming out of a pandemic so just knowing my small gesture can put a smile on someone’s face or make someone’s day, brings me happiness too.”

For those who don’t know, India celebrates Independence Day on August 15 every year.

The day marks the establishment of a free and independent Indian nation after the end of British rule in 1947.