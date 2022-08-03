With the summer light streaming in our windows, we can spot areas of the home we’d like to revamp.

And what better way to give your home a facelift than with a new piece of furniture, or a whole room makeover?

To help you get the ball rolling, local Vancouver furniture brand INspiration Furniture is conducting a giveaway in celebration of its 20th anniversary that will see one lucky winner receive a $10,000 gift card. Not bad, right?

In addition to the jaw-dropping gift-card giveaway, INspiration Furniture is also featuring a spin-to-win game in its Vancouver and Coquitlam stores from August 5 to 21, where shoppers will be in with a chance to receive up to 20% off storewide.

To enter the gift-card draw, simply fill out the contest form below, and to spin to win up to 20% off, take a trip to INspiration Furniture stores in either Coquitlam or Vancouver.

Owned by brothers Peter and Steen Skaaning, Inspiration Furniture specializes in contemporary interior styles, boasting a wide selection of living room, bedroom, and office furniture, dining tables, couches, decorative design pieces, and more.

They also offer an interior design service that includes a free consultation prior to helping you with space planning and the development of your design concepts — optimizing your style and feng shui.

The $10,000 gift card prize can be redeemed at either of the INspiration Furniture’s locations, either in Vancouver at 1275 W 6 Ave or in Coquitlam at 1348-C United Blvd.

To learn more about INspiration Furniture, visit their website here.

INspiration furniture $10,000 giveaway and in-store discount

When: From August 5 to 21, 2022

Where: In stores and via the above contest form

Vancouver (1275 6 Avenue West)

Coquitlam (1348-C United Boulevard)