SponsoredCurated

This furniture company is giving away $10,000: Here's how you could win (CONTEST)

Daily Hive Branded Content
Daily Hive Branded Content
|
Aug 3 2022, 7:09 pm
This furniture company is giving away $10,000: Here's how you could win (CONTEST)
INspiration Furniture

With the summer light streaming in our windows, we can spot areas of the home we’d like to revamp.

And what better way to give your home a facelift than with a new piece of furniture, or a whole room makeover?

To help you get the ball rolling, local Vancouver furniture brand INspiration Furniture is conducting a giveaway in celebration of its 20th anniversary that will see one lucky winner receive a $10,000 gift card. Not bad, right?

In addition to the jaw-dropping gift-card giveaway, INspiration Furniture is also featuring a spin-to-win game in its Vancouver and Coquitlam stores from August 5 to 21, where shoppers will be in with a chance to receive up to 20% off storewide.

To enter the gift-card draw, simply fill out the contest form below, and to spin to win up to 20% off, take a trip to INspiration Furniture stores in either Coquitlam or Vancouver.

Owned by brothers Peter and Steen Skaaning, Inspiration Furniture specializes in contemporary interior styles, boasting a wide selection of living room, bedroom, and office furniture, dining tables, couches, decorative design pieces, and more.

They also offer an interior design service that includes a free consultation prior to helping you with space planning and the development of your design concepts — optimizing your style and feng shui.

The $10,000 gift card prize can be redeemed at either of the INspiration Furniture’s locations, either in Vancouver at 1275 W 6 Ave or in Coquitlam at 1348-C United Blvd.

To learn more about INspiration Furniture, visit their website here.

INspiration furniture $10,000 giveaway and in-store discount

When: From August 5 to 21, 2022
Where: In stores and via the above contest form

Vancouver (1275 6 Avenue West)

Coquitlam (1348-C United Boulevard)

Daily Hive

Branded Content

This content was created by Hive Labs in partnership with a sponsor.
Daily Hive Branded ContentDaily Hive Branded Content
+ Sponsored
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.